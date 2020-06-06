Hearts of Oak ready to compete in Africa - Coach Nii Odoom

Head coach of Hearts of Oak, Edward Nii Odoom has revealed his outfit readiness to compete in the CAF inter-club competitions.
All football competitions, including the Ghana Premier League have been at a standstill since March 15 when a ban on public gatherings came into force as part of measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
It remains to be seen if the championships will resume but a rising number of infection cases have cast doubt over a possible prompt resumption.
Ghana Coronavirus case count as at Saturday, June 6 is 9168 with 3457 recoveries and 42 deaths.
The GFA has said the future of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League will be made public on June 30. The winners of the 2019-20 Premier League and the FA Cup are due to represent Ghana in the Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup, respectively
Should in case the league be canceled the GFA will have to find representatives for Africa.
A concerned Nii Odoom whose side sit 9th in the suspended Ghana Premier League table said his team is ready to battle among their peers in the CAF inter-club competitions.
Hearts of Oak have not played in Africa since 2015.
“The conditions around the Coronavirus pandemic can’t make us play in Africa. This is because you wouldn’t know the actual conditions in the country you are going to play in. You have to ensure that everyone is safe.
"But when it is about playing in Africa, my team is ready but we cannot play because of COVID-19.
Nii Odoom also said his players of Hearts of Oak are yearning for the return of the League
“The players’ worry is, when football is going to return. That’s what they have being asking me all the time,” told Happy FM and GTV Sports+
He added: “COVID-19 has affected the agenda I had for the club. As a team, this crisis has destroyed our plans and affected us seriously. We were picking up our performance in the league. All the programs I have designed for them can’t be done.”