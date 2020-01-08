Hearts of Oak coach Edward Nii Odoom receives backing from management

The management of Hearts of Oak has offered their total support to interim coach Edward Nii Odoom to transform the fortunes of the club.
Results have not gone in favour of the Phobians in the opening games of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League. Hearts fired their head coach Kim Grant after a home defeat to Berekum Chelsea in matchday 1 and appointed Edward Odoom as their caretaker coach who also suffered a heavy 3-0 defeat to Medeama in his first game in charge last Sunday.
READ ALSO: With my 30 years experience, Hearts job is not a difficult task - Edward Nii Odoom
However, PRO of the Phobians Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed that the club have given their backing to Odoom who has over 30 years experience in the coaching to prove his wealth.
“Coach Odoom is not new to the GPL or football in Ghana, so if you appoint him to be an assistant you need to give him time to get the job done,” he told Asempa FM
Opare Addo continued “We need not rush to appoint a new coach. We will give him (Odoom) all the support and if there’s any technical support we need to give him we shall do that”.
Opare Addo concluded that they shall monitor results subsequently and assess how Edward Nii Odoom fares. He, however, expressed optimism that Hearts of Oak will take a positive turn soon.
Hearts of Oak’s next game is against another struggling side, Ebusua Dwarfs and victory in this encounter will surely be the impetus to get their season back on track.
READ ALSO: Nyaho-Tamakloe insists the League is Hearts of Oak's to lose