Professsor Mintah advises GFA against league resumption

President for the Ghana Coaches Association, Professor Joseph Mintah has called for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League to be cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
All football competitions in Ghana has been suspended until further notice as the nation battles the Covid-19 pandemic.
READ ALSO: AshantiGold defender Donkor laments financial impact of GPL suspension
There is no set date for when the campaign will resume after 15 matches played in the first round and some outstanding fixtures left to be honoured.
Ghana have been one of the African countries hardest hit by the Covid-19 crisis although players are yet to be infected.
The GFA have sent proposals to government to given them the green light to resume football activities despite the rise in numbers of the coronavirus cases which stand at 8,885 and 3,189 recoveries as at Friday, June 5.
However, Professor Mintah insists it will be wrong for the GFA to restart football amid the current situation. He believes the local players give will find it difficult to adhere to the safety measures should government give the go-ahead for football to resume.
"Personally I will say no looking at our current situation", he told Happy FM.
"There are some protocols that must be adhered to such as testing and camping players. My concern is that an average Ghanaian player is not disciplined unlike the European and it will be difficult for them to even follow the protocols."
READ ALSO: We will need six weeks if GPL resumes - Kotoko coach Konadu