Hearts of Oak sign partnership deal with GTV Sports plus

Ghana Premier League club Accra Hearts of Oak have announced a partnership agreement with GTV Sports plus.
The Club on Tuesday announced to its teeming followers that they have sealed a partnership agreement with GTV Sports Plus owned by the state-owned Ghana Broadcasting Company (GBC).
According to Hearts of Oak, the state owned television will broadcast all exclusive contents of the Accra based club.
A statement read: Hearts Of Oak has signed a partnership agreement with @mygtvsports to air all our exclusive contents. Watch this space on when this program will first hit your screens on @mygtvsports
