Hearts of Oak thump Future Soccer Academy in friendly

Hearts of Oak thumped lower division side Future Soccer Academy in a friendly played at the Pobiman Sports Complex.
The match which served as a pre-season friendly saw the Continental Club Master inflicted a 4-1 defeated to the lower division side.
Joseph Esso opened the floodgate for the Phobians as early as the ninth minute when he headed home from a Christopher Bonney cross.
He doubled the lead 6 minutes later from the same routine assisted again by Christopher Bonney.
Esso nearly scored his third on the day but his effort from outside the box was saved by the goalkeeper as the game went into halftime with Hearts leading 2-0.
The visitors gave the Phobians a scare reducing the deficit 15 minutes after the recess, taking advantage of a slip in concentration at the backline of the Rainbow Club.
Skipper Fatawu Mohammed restored the two-goal cushion before Joseph Esso completed his hat-trick with a long drive outside the box.
