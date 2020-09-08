Hearts of Oak to launch partnership agreement with Starlife today

Accra Hearts of Oak and StarLife Assurance will officially launch their partnership deal at what is expected to be a colourful ceremony today, Tuesday, September 8, 2020.
The ceremony will come off at the head office of StarLife Assurance No. 1 Mankata Avenue, Airport Residential Area, Accra.
Details of the full partnership would be revealed at the launch and, the club will also take delivery of a new team bus as part of the package that would be announced.
Officials of Hearts of Oak (Board and Management) will be present at the ceremony as well as those of StarLife Assurance in this grand breaking event.
A club statement has asked all Phobians to get ready and be hooked unto a Phobian insurance policy by StarLife Assurance.
Among the policies being rolled out by the insurance firm are the Phobia Child Education Plan, Phobia Wealthmaster Plan, Phobia Ultimate Protection Plan and the Phobia Homecall Plan.