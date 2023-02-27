Hearts of Oak vs Kotoko GPL clash to serve as 2023 President's Cup

The betPawa Ghana Premier League game between Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko on Sunday, March 5, will serve as the fixture for the 2023 President’s Cup, according to the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA).
The game, which is the reverse fixture of the earlier meeting between the two sides, will now also be the decider for the winner of this year’s President’s Cup.
In the past, a special fixture had been arranged for the two teams to mark the occasion with the President being at the Stadium.
However, GHALCA has now confirmed no such thing will be done this year with the second meeting in the league serving that purpose.
A statement on their social media page read on Monday read, “The Ghana Premier League match between giants Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko scheduled for Sunday March 5 in Accra, will serve as the 2023 President’s Cup.
“The winner of the tie will be crowned champion with President Nana Akufo-Addo in attendance.”
The statement also adds that in case both teams are tied at the end of the game, “A penalty shootout will determine the winner of the match if it ends in a draw.”
Hearts won the last edition of the President’s Cup last year with a 2-1 scoreline at the Accra Sports Stadium with Patrick Razak scoring a late winner.
