Hearts of Oak won't survive on Sunday - Sarkodie

Dreams FC goalkeeper Peter Sarkodie says his outfit will return to winning ways against Hearts of Oak on matchday 7.
Both teams are looking to bounce back on Sunday after suffering defeats in their matchday 6 encounters.
Dreams lost 2-1 away to Ebusua Dwarfs while the Phobians also suffered a home 2-1 defeat to arch-rivals Asante Kotoko.
Speaking to ahead of the Hearts of Oak clash, Sarkodie insisted that his team will pick up the maximum points at the Theatre of Dreams on Sunday.
“We lost against Dwarfs on Monday which has left a sour taste in our mouths. So on Sunday, we are keen on winning the game for our fans.“I am going to keep a clean sheet and we are definitely winning.”
The shot-stopper further explained that while on an individual level he wants to keep more clean sheets, he is hopeful about Dreams finishing the season in a top-four spot.
He has so far kept 3 clean sheets and won a man of the match award
”My personal target is to keep more clean sheets and on a collective note I want to help my team achieve top four at the end of the season” he revealed in an interview with Koforidua based Goodlife FM.
Dreams FC host Hearts of Oak at the Theatre of Dreams, Dawu on Sunday at 3: 00 pm. The ticket prices for the clash is going for GH¢10 for regular section while the VIP and the Presidential section cost GH¢30 and GH¢50 respectively.