Thomas Abbey ready for Hearts of Oak return

Ex-Hearts of Oak captain Thomas Abbey says he is willing to re-join the club if they come seeking for his service.

The Phobians remain in the hunt for Champions League football next season and sit 9th on the league table with 7 points off leaders Aduana Stars.

They are in search of players to beef up the team to mount a strong challenge when the league resumes.

According to the 27-year-old who is a free agent after been released by Malaysian top-flight side PKNP said he will grab the opportunity to don the Phobians jersey again if the club make him an offer too good to turn down.

“I am a free agent now and ready to sign for hearts of oak if only they give me good offer, why not, football is my job” “If only they will sit down with me and offer me something good I will sign for them.” he told Angel TV.

Thomas Abbey in the 2017/2018 season was Hearts of Oak's top goalscorer with 15 goals in all competitions. He was also named the Sports Writers Association of Ghana Footballer of the Year.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Premier League is on hold following government's directive that all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for a month as part of measures to control the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.