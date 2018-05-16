Hearts of Oak officially confirm the signing of Ernest Sowah

Accra Hearts of Oak, have officially confirmed the signing of former Kotoko goalkeeper Ernest Sowah.
The club announced the capture of the goalkeeper on Twitter on Wednesday May 16, 2018.
The 30-year-old became a free agent after mutually terminating his contract with Asante Kotoko two weeks ago after he was deemed surplus to requirement by the Porcupine Warriors.
The Public Relations Officer of Hearts, Opare Addo has also confirmed the signing of Ernest Sowah
"Five minutes ago Ernest Sowah came to Hearts' Secretariat to sign his contract. So as I speak, he has officially joined Hearts of Oak," Opare Addo told Happy FM.
Read also:Former Kotoko left-back Eric Donkor set to join AshantiGold
He is expected to fill in the void left by goalkeeper Theophilus Jackson, who was part of the four players the club released for non-performance , the rest are Joshua Otoo, Cosmos Dauda and Evans Quao.