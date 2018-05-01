Hundreds ready to welcome ‘Team Dogboe’ at KIA tonight

All is set for the new WBO Super Bantamweight/Junior Featherweight titleholder, Isaac Dogboe and his team [Team Dogboe], to arrive at the Kotoka International Airport (KIA) in Accra today May 1, 2018.
Isaac Dogboe and his team are expected to arrive with KLM at 7:55pm on Tuesday after beating Jessie Magdaleno in Philadelphia on Sunday April 29, 2018.
Prime News Ghana can confirm that the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA), government officials led by the Sports Ministry and other supporters union across the country are planning a rousing welcome for ‘Team Dogboe’ at the KIA.
Source at the camp of Team Dogboe who is currently in the US preparing to set off to Ghana told Prime News Ghana that, hundreds, if not thousands, will throng the KIA to welcome him.
There will be the usual visits to the Presidency, Manhyia and Torgbuis palaces in the Volta Region.
He will receive titles and gifts from these eminent places and people in the society.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/isaac-dogboe-sign-a-one-year-deal-with-top-rank-boxing-promotion.html
Team Dogbe was accompanied to the US by the Minister of Youth and Sports, Isaac Asiamah, the President of the GBA, Peter Zwennes, the General Secretary of the GBA, Patrick Johnson and other officials.
Read also: https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports/team-dogboe-arrives-in-ghana-tomorrow.html
A representative of the Models Union of Ghana (MODUGA) told Prime News Ghana that they will be at the airport to welcome ‘Team Dogbe’.
“We are glad about Dogbe's victory and that is Ghana's victory. We want to tell Ghanaians and the world that Models in Ghana are proud of our own and want to be part of this historic day", Lilian Sally Addo,President of MODUGA said.
She said they are ready to mobilize as many youth as possible to storm the KIA this evening to welcome the ‘boxing hero’.
https://www.primenewsghana.com/sports.html