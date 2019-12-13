I leave the fate of Kwesi Appiah to GFA - President Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo says he is not ready to mingle in the affairs of Ghana Football Association with regards to the contractual issues of Black Stars head coach Kwesi Appiah.
The issue of the Black Stars head coach contract has become a major topic after Ghana's exit from AFCON 2019, with many calling for his head.
Appiah’s contract will end this December. He was handed a six-month contract extension prior to the AFCON 2019 after his initial two-year deal expired.
Responding to a question on the Black Stars trainer at the Jubilee House, President Akufo-Addo said matters of the former Asante Kotoko coach should be handled by the GFA.
"If I say yes it's like I am putting pressure on the GFA to renew his contract and if I say no then I know for sure they will not be able to do it.
"So let me keep away from that from answering that question altogether."
When asked about the direction of Ghana football the President said he wants the Black Stars to at the very least end their AFCON drought and compete at the global level.
Kwesi Appiah last month spearheaded the Black Stars in the AFCON 2021 qualifier doubleheader against South Africa and Sao Tome and Principe.
Ghana who both matches 2-0 and 1-0 respectively to begin their AFCON 2021 on a flying start.