I never said CK Akonnor did not see me as Black Stars material - Celta Vigo's Yaw Yeboah

Celta Vigo midfielder Yaw Yeboah has come out to clarify comments made on CK Akonnor's Black Stars call-up for suspended AFCON 2021 qualifiers.
Yeboah last month in an interview said the reason for his snub in Akonnor's first call-up for the doubleheader against Sudan for the AFCON 2021 qualifiers which have been suspended was that the coach said he is not ready for the senior national team.
“It wasn’t too surprising I wasn’t invited for the Afcon qualifier against Sudan," Yeboah told Kumasi FM.
"I had the chance to talk to coach CK Akonnor and he told me I’m not ready for the Black Stars.
“He feels my confidence is low but he knows me very well and even coached me at Right to Dream Academy."
However, the Celta Vigo midfielder has come out to explain that he was misquoted.
"I need to clarify things; people got me wrong," Yeboah told Daily Graphic.
"I never said Coach C.K. Akonnor did not see me as Black Stars material.
"What I meant was that in that particular call-up for the Sudan game, he did not see me to be ready for it.
"Coach Akonnor has never told me I am not Black Stars material."
Yeboah, the former Ghana U23 captain further noted that he has a good relationship with Akonnor during his days at Right To Dream Academy.
"The senior national team is the dream of everyone but everything lies on the coach; he chooses players who are ready for every game," the Right to Dream Academy product said.
"CK Akonnor is a great coach and he is like a father to me.
"He coached me during my formative years at Right to Dream and he knows me so well.
"When the time is due, he will call me."