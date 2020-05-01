Emmanuel Mintah refuses to rule out Karela United return

Former Karela United midfielder, Emmanuel Mintah has shared that he will not rule out a return to the club.
According to the midfielder who is now a free agent after his contract with Hearts of Oak was terminated, he has held talks over a possible return to the club Aiyinase based.
“It’s never true that I have joined Karela United. I have talked to some management members after my contract with Hearts of Oak was terminated but there was nothing conclusive. Karela United is my mother club and this is football. I will never rule Karela United out”, Mintah told Kyfilla.com.
The 28-year-old joined Hearts of Oak on a free transfer from Karela United in September 2019 after putting up an outstanding performance in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
Commenting on his exit the lasted only 5 months, the midfielder said the Phobians didn't treat him well during his stay.
” Yes… Seriously I will say I was not treated well at Hearts. They [Hearts of Oak] can never tell me my performance was the reason why they terminated my contract. I know few players who struggled at their first season at Hearts of Oak but managed to sail through.
“I signed a two-year contract but they only gave me a three months salary and a year compensation which is not fair but I love the club and wanted to play for them wholeheartedly and not because of money”, he concluded.