“I still have 2 or 3 years football in me"- John Paintsil

Former Ghana International John Paintsil says he still has some years in him to play football at a higher level.
The ex-Black Stars right-back has not played active football since 2014 when he last played for South African side Maritzburg United.
“I still have 2 or 3 years football in me. I could have played in the Ghana League but the past experiences of some returnees shackled that idea,” he spoke to Atinka FM.
“Some Ghanaian fans think we come back to play here because life is failing us. They don’t respect us and it’s not fair”
Paintsil has delved into coaching and was an assistant at Maritzburg. The 37-year-old is a journeyman in football having played for several clubs in England, Israel among others.
He was capped 89 times by the Black Stars of Ghana.