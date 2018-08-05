Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah impresses in Inter Milan's victory over Lyon

Ghanaian midfielder Kwadwo Asamoah was impressive again as his side Inter Milan beat Lyon 1-0 in the International Champions Cup.
Asamoah joined Inter Milan from Juventus and has been so far impressive for his new side.
The Ghanaian, who lasted 70 minutes of the game was on top form, winning and distributing the balls immaculately as Inter Milan won by a goal to nil.
He expressed his delight after the game on Twitter and said Inter were ready for the new season.
Another fantastic #preseason action. We’re ready for the start of the new season. #InterLione #InterOnTour #ICC2018 pic.twitter.com/sFn5YCI5nx— Kwadwo Asamoah (@Asabob20) August 4, 2018