IBF champion Richard Commey to defend title in June

IBF welterweight champion Richard Commey will be mounting the ring come June to defend his title.
The 31-year Bukom native boxer claimed the world title from Russian Isa Chaniev in Texas after stopping him in round 2.
After achieving that feat the boxer made history by becoming the 10th world champion to have come out of Ghana.
Commey supposed unification bout with Vasyl Lomachenko on April 12 was called off due to a hand injury he suffered against Isa Chaniev.
However, he has made a swift recovery and have started training here in Accra and will later head to the United States in preparation for his next bout.
Commey took to Twitter to reveal his title defence date: "Back in training a while now here in Ghana, hands all good, back to the States soon to continue camp in prep for my first defence! Spoke to my team and we are looking at early June 👊🏿!"
Read also:
PHOTOS: Richard Commey receives new Toyota corolla car from Prez. Akufo-Addo
Richard Commey wins Southpaw jab fighter of the month of February
PHOTOS: IBF Lightweight champion Richard Commey arrives in Ghana