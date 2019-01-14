Inter Allies first team to resume training on Tuesday

The first team players of Inter Allies FC are set to report to duty on Tuesday which will mark the beginning of preparations for the new year.
The players are expected to arrive in Accra on Monday, January, 14, with training expected to start on Tuesday, January 15, 2019.
After going on break immediately after the friendly against Kotoko in December, the Capelli Boys are set to regroup for the first time in 2019.
The training commences at the University of Ghana Legon Ajax Park in Accra at 8:00 am.
The Tema-based side were 8th on the league log with 20 points in the truncated 2017/2018 Zylofon Cash Premier League.