Inter Allies sign goalkeeper Rashid Seidu

Inter Allies have confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu.
The AS Duanes shot-stopper has joined the Ghana Premier League club on a short term deal till the end of the season
Seidu has had spells in the local league Wa All Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko and will be expected to bring his vast experience on board to help the club push for a respectable position.
"Inter Allies have successfully secured the signature of goalkeeper Rashid Seidu on a short term deal till the end of the season," a club statement read.
The shot stopper joins the club after stints with Wa All Stars, Bechem United and Asante Kotoko. He also turned out for AS Duanes in the Nigerien league
Speaking after inking a short term deal with the Tema-based club, Rashid Seidu who was part of the Black Meteors at the All African games in 2015 said he wants to ink his name in Inter Allies folklore.
‘It’s a great honour to join this great club,” he told the Club’s official website.
“I’m here to offer my best efforts to help the team and to improve as a player as well.”
“Also, I want leave a very good mark during my stay at the club and enjoy my career with the lads and everyone at Inter Allies FC.”
Seidu will join the Inter Allies squad when football returns after the league’s suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic