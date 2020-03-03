John Boye an integral member of the Black Stars despite snub - CK Akonnor

CK Akonnor has maintained that Metz defender John Boye remains an integral member of the Black Stars despite his omission.
Akonnor on Tuesday, March 3 announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2021 qualifying matches against Sudan later this month.
Missing in the list is in-form John Boye who has been an important player for Metz in the French top flight this season and even captained them to a crucial away win against Amiens SC last weekend.
Responding to a question on the 32-year-old absence, Akonnor said his chance will come.
“John Boye, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison (Afful) and the rest, I respect them, you know I have been a player before and I know what they’ve done for this country and if the need be for them to come into the team, they will,” he revealed in a press conference.
He added: “I made mention of the squad that played the last time, this is my first time, I don’t want to change things too much…John Boye and the rest, they are important, their time will come” he concluded.
Ghana will be hosting Sudan at the Cape Coast Sports Stadium on March 27 and then play the reserve fixture on March 30 in Omdurman.
Ghana top Group C with 6 points from 2 games.