John Boye makes French Ligue 2 Team of the season

Black stars center-back John Boye has been named in the French Ligue 2 Team of the Season for the 2018/2019 campaign.
The FC Metz player who was a rock at the back propelled his outfit to secure promotion to the French Ligue 1.
Boye, 31, played 36 out of 38 league games, scored once and assisted once to in the second tier this campaign.
Boye and fellow African brother Stoppila Sunzu of Zambia formed a solid base defense for FC Metz in which they leaked in 23 goals in 38 matches.
Their remarkable defensive contributions in the league went unnoticed as they duo were selected in the central defence in the Ligue 2 Team of the Season.
READ ALSO:
-
Ghana defender John Boye secures French Ligue 1 promotion with Metz
-
Performance of Ghanaian players abroad
For the Latest Sports News visit primenewsghana.com