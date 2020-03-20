Jonah Attuquaye: Legon Cities reach agreement with Chelsea to sign attacker

Legon Cities FC have reached an agreement with Berekum Chelsea to sign Jonah Attuquaye.
Primenews understand the deal is worth GH₵60,000 and the 19-year-old is set to travel for a medical before putting pen to paper on a 3-year deal.
Attuaquaye has scored one goal with two assists in his 14 appearances for Berekum Chelsea in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League campaign.
READ ALSO: Stop all training activities - GFA to Clubs
Legon Cities are also seeking for the services of four Asante Kotoko players to beef up their squad.
They have officially written to the Porcupines for the services of Ampem Dacosta, Kingsley Effah, Evans Owusu and Douglas Owusu Ansah.
The Royals are taking advantage of the opening of the second transfer window to augment their squad after their poor start to the season.
They sit a place above the relegation zone with 16 points.
Legon Cities backs govt's decision to suspend sporting activities
The President in an address to the nation on March 15 said all public gatherings including conferences, workshops, funerals, festivals, political rallies, sporting events, and religious events such as services in churches and mosques have been suspended for the next four weeks.
READ ALSO: Medeama break camp amid Covid-19 pandemic
A directive Legon Cities has thrown its weight behind, as the nation put up measures in place to combat the virus.
The club further urged all of its followers and the public to follow the preventive measures put out by the World Health Organization to ensure everyone stays safe.