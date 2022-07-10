Prime News Ghana

Jordan Ayew: Crystal Palace forward scores in preseason win over Millwall

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew was on the scoresheet for Crystal Palace in their preseason friendly victory on Saturday.

The Eagles were engaged in a nine goal thriller by Championship side Millwall FC after edging them out by 5-4 at the Crystal Palace training grounds.

Ghana's Jordan Ayew has already started his preseason and registered his name on the scoresheet to send the game to 2-1 after Eberechi Eze's early lead was cancelled just two minutes after.

The other scorers for Patrick Viera's side include Jake O'Brien, Christian Benteke and Ghana-bound midfielder Jesurun Rak-Sakyi.

Jordan, 30, featured in more than half of their matches last season but couldn't get the goals and will hope to massively improve on that heading into the new campaign.