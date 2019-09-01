Crystal Palace boss Roy Hudson praises Jordan Ayew after win over Aston Villa

Crystal Palace boss Roy Hudson has heaped praises on Ghana striker Jordan Ayew after putting in an assured performance in his outfit 1-0 home win over Aston Villa on Saturday.
The 27-year old who made his move to Palace permanent after a season on loan from Swansea City scored the all-important goal at Selhurst Park that separated the two side.
“I'd still be heaping praise on him if he hadn't scored," Roy Hodgson said. "The number of times he does the tactical work for us, not just attacking but defending too. When he puts icing on that cake but scoring last week and this week, then it's happy days. For him in particular.
"They're happy days that he deserves. He didn't get the opportunities as he would have liked last year, and found himself on the bench, but never once did he stop working hard in training. Players like that, when their moment arrives, you feel really happy for them.”
With the game heading for a draw, the Black Stars forward struck broke the deadlock in the 73rd minute to secure victory for The Eagles.
Ayew latched onto a sweet pass from compatriot Jeffery Schlupp as he ran beyond the Villa defence, cut in on his right before bending the ball beyond the reach of Tom Heaton.
It is his second goal within a week and after opening the scoring in Palace 2-1 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford, also became the first time since December 2015 that Ayew would score in back-back Premier League games while plying his trade for the Villains at the time.