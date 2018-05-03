Jordan Ayew wins Swansea City Player of the Year Award

Black Stars forward Jordan Ayew has won Swansea City Player of the Year Award for 2017/18 season.
Jordan, 26, won three awards during the club's end of year awards night held on Wednesday, May 3, 2018.
Jordan also won Goal of the Season award with his beautiful solo-goal against Wolves in the FA Cup.
He also took home the top scorer of the season award as he currently has 11 goals for Swansea in all competition.
The former Marseille striker shared his delight after winning the awards.
“It means a lot to me that my team-mates voted for me. The season has not been great but we have three games and we want to keep fighting".
“I am sure we will stay in the Premier League because we deserve it and my team-mates deserve it".
“The club has been so good so I give my 100 percent for them.”
Ayew’s senior brother, Andre, who was once the fans’ favourite and won several awards at the same occasion three seasons ago, was in attendance to support his brother.