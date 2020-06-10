Just In: Kotoko management dissolved

Asante Kotoko Board Chairman, Dr Kwame Kyei has dissolved the management team of the club led by CEO George Amoako.
Accordingly, all members have been relieved of their positions after a meeting with Dr Kyei at the sports hotel after a meeting this afternoon.
It said the business mogul has asked the members involved to hand over their various offices to the club’s secretariat.
The old management members include CEO, George Amoako, General Manager, Nana Akwasi Gyambibi (Coker), PRO, Kennedy Boakye-Ansah, Accra Rep, Nana Kwame Danquah, Operations Manager, Isaac Donkor and Head of Medical Team, Twumasi Baah Jnr.
Dr. Kyei thanked them for their services to the club and wished them well in their future endeavours.
More soon...