Kevin-Prince Boateng scores on competitive debut for Sassuolo

Ghanaian midfielder Kevin-Prince Boateng scored on his competitive debut for Italian side Sassuolo as they beat Ternana 5-1 in the Coppa Italia.
The former A.C Milan player has been outstanding since joining the club, scoring lots of goals in preseason. He began his competitive campaign by scoring the opener in the 5-1 mauling of the lower tier side.
His Ghanaian compatriot Alfred Duncan also scored a goal in the game.
Boateng, 31, posted on social media how important the goal was for him adding he was happy to score on the day.
"Important 1st win and happy about my goal!!! Let’s go sasol,' he tweeted.
Important 1st win and happy about my goal!!! Let's go sasol 🖤💚 #Prince— Kevin-Prince Boateng (@KPBofficial) August 12, 2018
Boateng joined Sassuolo from German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.
Boateng has not featured for Ghana since 2014 after he was sacked from the Black Stars camp amid disciplinary issues.