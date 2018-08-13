Video: Wayne Rooney just grabbed the assist of the week?

England striker Wayne Rooney put up one of his best performances for DC United as they beat Orlando City 3-2 in the MLS.
Wayne Rooney grabbed two assists in the game. The first was a simple ball to Acosta who put DC United ahead the first half.
DC United were pecked back in the 50th minute by an own goal from Ousted. Acosta then put DC United in front in the 64th minute before Dom Dwyer made it 2-2 in the 71st minute.
Read also:Wendy Shay can never be compared to me – eShun brags
Wayne Rooney stepped up again as he runs half the pitch to intercept a ball and send a long pass to Acosta who made no mistake to score an injury-time winner.
Wayne Rooney just did this.— H. (@IconicYanited) August 13, 2018
This is genuinely one of the best Rooney moments I've seen.
That is Wayne Rooney in a nutshell.https://t.co/0qPwoDxm0q