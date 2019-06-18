Hearts coach Kim Grant explains why Mensah started ahead of Ayi in Kotoko clash

Head coach of Hearts of Oak Kim Grant has opened up on why he decided to start Ben Mensah ahead of Richmond Ayi in post.
Fans of the Phobian fraternity were shocked to see Ayi who had kept the post in the majority of the games in the Normalisation Committee Special Competition benched for Mensah.
However, the former Ghana international has revealed what informed him to alter changes to his goalkeeping department, "Benjamin Mensah is a very experienced goalkeeper and he has played such games before," Grant told Kumasi-based Nhyira FM.
"Ayi (Richmond) took it very well. I don't have issues with him. He's a fantastic goalkeeper. He has many years ahead of him. Possibly, maybe if we had played in the final, he would have been in the goal post."
"It was a decision I made. I thought Ben did very well. He didn't make any mistake about the goal. And unfortunately, Kotoko took five great penalties," he added.
Asante Kotoko beat the Phobians 5-4 on penalties in the semifinals of the Normalisation Committee Special competition after a 1-1 draw in regulation time.
The Reds will take on Karela United on Sunday, June 23 in the final of the Special Competition who also defeated AshantiGold in the other semifinal.
