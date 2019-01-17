Kizito doesn't have a chance at Hearts Of Oak again- Kim Grant

Accra Hearts of Oak’s Director of football and first team head coach, Kim Grant has disclosed that his outfit will not accept former striker Kwame Kizito back to the club as speculated in the media.
The former Black Stars striker has been in charge of the Phobians since last year December and has been on a mission to build a formidable side that will eventually be a tough nut to crack when domestic football resumes in February.
Speaking to Saddick Adams Obama on Atinka TV's sports court, the coach revealed that under no circumstance will "failed" Kwame Kizito return to the club and further stressed that the striker has elapsed his time at the club and will not return under his watch.
"I saw some pieces in the media but his time is gone, he's gone to another country he hasn't been successful and then he's looking for that exposure again and unfortunately that exposure is not going to happen certainly not under my watch"
He further affirmed that he has the sole mandate to which player joins and leaves the club as a football director.
He added that he will not allow the management of the club to force any player on him.
"I'm the director of football and I control all the transfers, I am in control of who comes in and who comes out, we don't even have players coming to the training grounds anymore. I can't expect Guardiola to get somebody from the Man City board to bring a player to come to his training session, that's not going to happen at Hearts now", he affirmed.
However, according to the former Ebusua Dwarfs technical director, Hearts will be run professionally as compared to how it was run previously.
"I've direct mandate to make this club (Hearts of Oak) successful and this club is going to be run as a professional football club. I have a direct mandate with my CEO and the structures have changed and it's not going to be like how it used to be", he ended.
Kizito, 22, left the Phobians to join Al Ittihad on a three-year deal during the last year's January transfer window.
He scored seven goals in his 12 appearances for the club and helped them to win the Libyan Cup.
The former Black Stars B forward terminated his contract with the Libyan side due to political turmoil in the country.
Kim Grant took over Hearts last year December as Head Coach for the club and has been tasked to bring the club to a befitting status.
