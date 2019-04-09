Kofi Kingston pens heartfelt letter to fans after claiming World title

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston has acknowledged his fans for the support shown him throughout his journey to claim the World title.
The Ghaniaian-American defeated Daniel Bryan at WrestleMania 35 on Sunday, April 7 to become the new WWE Champion.
The journey to the top has, however, not been easy for the Kofi Kingston who has been in the wrestling arena for over a decade.
Kofi Kingston took to his social media handle to thank his fans after the victory over Daniel Bryan.
"Thank you. Thank you. Thank you all."
"Without your love & support, especially over the past couple of months, none of this happens. You helped me achieve my childhood dream & I’m eternally grateful for each & every one of you."
Sincerely,
Your WWE World Heavyweight Champion
-Kofi
