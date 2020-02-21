Kotoko adopts Accra Sports Stadium as home venue for rest of the season

Asante Kotoko will for the rest of the 2019/20 season be playing their home matches at the Accra Sports Stadium, the club have announced.
A statement from the Porcupines on Friday afternoon said they have adopted the Accra Sports Stadium as their home venue.
Management has chosen the Accra Sports Stadium as our home ground for the remainder of the 2019/2020 season. Meanwhile, our FA Cup duel with Deportivo will be played at Len Clay Stadium in Obuasi at 3 pm on Sunday.
The decision to choose Accra Sports Stadium comes after the National Sports Authority on Monday issued a statement that the Baba Yara Sports Stadium have been shut down for renovation works.
General manager of the club Nana Akwasi Gyambibi was optimistic that the switch would inure to the advantage of the club as the Porcupines chase Premier League and FA glories this season.
“The Accra Sports Stadium and our huge support base in Accra have always served us well, and we believe strongly that this time would be indifferent.”
“We are looking forward to seeing our fans from in and around the Greater Accra Region fill the stands when we start off with Bechem United next week.”
Currently, other premier league clubs including Hearts of Oak, Legon Cities, Inter Allies as well as Great Olympics all use the Accra Sports Stadium to honour their home league games.
