Kotoko’s 31-man contingent to play Hearts Of Oak in London revealed

Asante Kotoko's 31-man delegation to play Hearts of Oak in an independence day friendly game to be staged in London, United Kingdom has been revealed.
The list is made up of the players and officials.
Ghana's two biggest clubs will square off in a special Independence Anniversary commemorative match at the Barnet Stadium in London on March 7, 2020, and will be officiated by an English referee.
This is the first-ever clash between the two clubs to be played outside Ghana.
Out of favour striker, Sogne Yacouba whose contract is set to run out at the end of February has been left out of the squad as well as attacker Sam Adams.
Below is the list
Goalkeepers: Kwame Baah, Felix Annan
Defenders: Christopher Nettey, Imoro Ibrahim, Habib Mohammed, Agyemang Badu, Empem Dacosta
Midfielders: Justice Blay, Kwame Adom Frimpong, Maxwell Baakoh, Collins Ameyaw, Augustine Okrah, Mudasiru Salifu
Forwards: Emmanuel Gyamfi, Naby Keita, William Opoku Mensah, Mathew Anim Cudjoe.
Coaches and Executives:
Maxwell Konadu, Johnson Smith, Samson Appiah, Ohene Brenya, Samuel Ankomah, Owusu Andrew Amankwah, Issah Amadu, George Amoako, Akwasi Coker Gyambibi, Daniel Kwame Darkwa, Rose Padmore Yeboah, Gideon Botchway Boakye, Richard Arthur, Nana Kwame Baffour