Kotoko announce William Opoku Mensah signing

Asante Kotoko have announced the capture of former Karela United striker William Opoku Mensah.
The 24-year-old joins the Porcupines on a year-long deal with an option for a further extension.
Opoku Mensah described his signing as a dream come true as he has held an age-long admiration and desire for the club and the red shirt respectively.
“I grew up hearing the names of former Kotoko greats like Opoku Nti, Dogo Moro, Baba Yara and Nana Arhin Duah," says the player whose idol is Senegal and Liverpool great, Sadio Mane. "It has been my desire for years to be part of this club and wear the famous red jersey. I promise to give more than 100 per cent and asks that the fans support me.”
Coach Maxwell Konadu added: “We know him already and so he is not a player that we are going try. Per the options available to us, I think he is the best and that is why we picked him ahead of the others.”
Opoku Mensah began his career along the Western coast, with Bayern Munich FC in Sekondi Takoradi before heading to University of Cape Coast Youngsters, Danbort FC and Eleven Wise.
He moved to Karela United where he scored seven goals including a famous hat-trick against Hearts of Oak at Anyinase in the 2018 Premier League which was cancelled after the Anas Aremeyaw Anas expose dubbed #12.
His form at Karela United earned him a move to Kansas City United in the MLS and, although he was restricted by injury, the forward impressed during his time on the pitch.