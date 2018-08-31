Kotoko celebrates 83rd birthday today

Ghana Premier League giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko celebrate their 83rd birthday today August 31.
History has it that, Mr J.S.K. Frimpong, popularly called Teacher Frimpong, then a teacher of the Kumasi Government School who had all the time shown interest in "Kumasi Titanics", a club established in 1926 organized some men from his school and proposed a change of name from "Kumasi Titanics" to Asante Kotoko SC.
Permission had to be obtained from the Asantehene (King of the Kingdom of Ashanti) because the name "Kotoko", meaning "Porcupine" is the official symbol of the Ashanti nation.
The Asantehene, Nana Sir Osei Agyeman Prempeh II, became the first life patron of the club.
Asante Kotoko SC was subsequently formally founded.
On this day 1935, the most successful Ghanaian club was formed. As we celebrate today, we are preparing ourselves for a better tomorrow.— Asante Kotoko S.C (@AsanteKotoko_SC) August 31, 2018
The club has a record 23 league titles and nine Ghana FA Cup trophies.
They are also two times champions of Africa Club Championship which is now the CAF Champions League.
In 2010, International Football Federation of History and Statistics (IFFHS) awarded Asante Kotoko SC as Africa's club of the century.