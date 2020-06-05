Kotoko defender waxes lyrical about Justice Blay

Asante Kotoko defender Empem Dacosta has showered teammate Justice Blay with praise and has described him as incredible.
Blay, 27, has been a revelation since his season-long loan move from Medeama to Kotoko in last year July.
The defensive midfielder has emerged as the spearhead of the Porcupines this season under Maxwell Konadu.
Without fear or favour, Justice Blay is the best player not only for Asante Kotoko but the Ghana Premier League. He is unmatched at that regista role. We mostly felt his absence in our games," Dacosta told Light FM
Veteran Sports journalist, Kwabena Yeboah in a recent interview also spoke highly of the Black Stars B player Justice Blay.
He said a host of players have caught his eyes with their performances for their respective clubs but Blay ranks highest on his scoresheet.
“Adebayor has been brilliant but Justice Blay of Kotoko has been my player of the season so far. He’s absolutely brilliant. When the fans started singing his praise I did not understand until I started taking a very close look at him. And that game against Hearts, he was absolutely brilliant”.
Meanwhile, Justice Blay has revealed that he aspires to emulate Chelsea star Ngolo Kante.
“Before every game I watch Ngolo Kante and I learnt a lot from him. I am motivated by the way he plays and I try to emulate him in my game”, he told Vision One.
Blay's loan deal with Kotoko is set to expire next month and it is reported that Medeama have slapped $800,000 on their most prized asset.
