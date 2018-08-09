Kotoko coach Paa Kwesi Fabien lauds his side's performances against Simba S.C

Asante Kotoko head coach Paa Kwesi Fabien has lauded his outfit's performance in their 1-1 draw against Simba S.C in an international friendly match.

Despite the halt of the top flight league, Asante Kotoko showed no sign of rustiness as they held the Tanzanian champions to a 1-1 draw at the Uhuru Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

Asante Kotoko broke the deadlock through Obed Owusu who tapped home on the stroke of half time.

Simba S.C upped their game and restored parity through Emmanuel Okwi.



Kotoko goalkeeper, Felix Annan saved a penalty to keep the game at 1-1 after full time.

"It was a nice game for the two clubs and I'm very proud with the superb performance of the players despite the situation we find ourselves in currently back home," Paa Kwesi Fabien said.

"We started the game very well and I was impressed with how the players conducted themselves on the pitch. Although we almost lost it in the second half but our goals saved the situation."

"Simba have a good team and I think they will admit that we gave them a tough battle in front of their supporters and that will help them in their preparations for the new season in Tanzania," he added.

