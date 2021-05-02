Kotoko edge Legon Cities to return to top of Ghana Premier League

Man arrested for killing four-year-old boy at Obuasi The Police in Obuasi have arrested 21-year-old Emmanuel Adjei for killing a…

Nigeria gang leader behind school kidnapping shot by rivals A notorious gang leader behind the abduction of more than 300 students in…

MTN to increase call, data charges from today Telecom giant MTN Ghana says it is reviewing its call and data tariffs upwards…

Atletico Madrid edge Elche to extend La Liga lead Atletico Madrid stayed in charge of La Liga's four-way title race by earning a…