Kotoko head to CAS over Richmond Lamptey’s match-fixing ban

Asante Kotoko are heading to the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS) in the hope of overturning Richmond Lamptey’s match-fixing ban.
Lamptey was banned from all football-related activities for 30 months by the Ghana Football Association Disciplinary Committee in May for his involvement in the match-fixing scandal involving AshantiGold and Inter Allies during his time with Allies.
Lamptey joined Kotoko from Inter Allies on a three-year contract in September 2021, and he helped the Kumasi-based club win the Ghana Premier League last season.
“Management this morning have directed our legal team to begin processes at the Court of Arbitration for Sport ( CAS ), in respect of the Richmond Lamptey’s appeal,” Kotoko said on Friday.
Lamptey’s former club, Inter Allies have been relegated to the Division Two League, along with AshantiGold.