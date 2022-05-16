Kotoko release statement on Richmond Lamptey's 30 months ban

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko have issued a statement following the ban placed on midfielder Richmond Lamptey.
Richmond Lamptey on Monday was banned from all football-related activities for the next 30 months by the GFA Disciplinary Committee.
READ ALSO: Inter Allies demoted to Division Two for Match Manipulation
The action was taken due to the player’s involvement in the match-fixing scandal between AshantiGold and Inter Allies during his time with Allies.
READ ALSO: GFA demotes AshantiGold to Division Two due to match-fixing
The game was at the end of the 2020/2021 season when Ashantigold beat Inter Allies by 7-0.
READ ALSO: Match-fixing: Kotoko's Richmond Lamptey banned for 30 months
Reacting to the ban, his current club Kotoko said 'they will support Richmond Lamptey until finality is brought to the matter.'
A club statement said: The attention of the Club has been drawn to a decision of the disciplinary committee of the Ghana Football association banning its player, Richmond Lamptey for a period of thirty (30) months. The alleged misconduct of the player is said to have occurred at the time he played for Inter Allies FC.
The Player was charged by the GFA at the beginning of the 2021/2022 football season, at a time the Club had signed on the Player. The Club supported the Player through the prosecution process and would continue to lend its support to the Player at this time until finality is brought to the matter."