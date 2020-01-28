Kotoko wants to sign Justice Blay permanently from Medeama - Konadu

Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu has revealed that the Porcupines are negotiating with Medeama SC for the permanent stay of midfielder Justice Blay.
According to him, the Porcupines are keen on finalising a permanent deal with the combative defensive midfielder because he is a 'great player.'
We are still talking to Medeama for his full release, we know he is a great player. We want him in our midst but we need to seat down with Medeama and strike a deal but we have to say that he is a good player and we want him at Kotoko to stay permanently, Maxwell Konadu said.
Blay joined the Porcupine Warriors on a season-long loan deal from Medeama SC last year and has been impressive for the club.
READ ALSO: GPL matchday 6: Naby Keita and Justice Blay score as Kotoko silence Hearts in Accra (VIDEO+PHOTOS)
The midfielder has been a key cog in coach Maxwell Konadu's team after featuring in all of the club's matches in the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season.
He opened his account for the season with a powerful header against Hearts of Oak on Sunday in their 2-1 win. Blay overpowered his marker to head Kotoko into the lead in the 11th minute, however, the lead was cancelled by Joseph Esso in the second half before Naby Keita put the icing on the cake.