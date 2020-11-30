Kotoko land in Ghana after stalemate against FC Nouadhibou

Asante Kotoko have touched down in Ghana being held to a scoring draw game by playing Mauritanian side Nouadhibou over the weekend in the first leg of the CAF Champions League
Coach Maxwell Konadu and his charges arrived on Monday and will regroup at Adako Jachie on Tuesday afternoon for their first training session ahead of the return leg of the preliminary round tie on Sunday.
The Porcupines on Sunday were held by Mauritanian side Nouadhibou to a 1-1 away draw in their 2020-21 CAF Champions League opener.
Osman Ibrahim opened the scoring for the Porcupine Warriors in the first half but Hemeya Tanjy hit back for the hosts in the preliminary round first leg fixture at Stade Cheikha Ould Boidiya.
The two teams will come face to face again on December 6, with the aggregate winners progressing to the next round of the competition where a date with Al Hilal Club of Sudan or Ugandan outfit Vipers awaits.