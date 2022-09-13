Kotoko secure vital away win over RC Kadiogo in CAF Champions League

Asante Kotoko beat Burkinabe champions RC Kadiogo in the first leg of their CAF Champions League preliminary round tie thanks to Isaac Oppong’s last-gasp goal.
The winger scored in the 92nd minute to secure a 1-0 win after Kotoko had missed several chances.
The second leg will be played at Baba Yara Stadium in Kumasi, with Kotoko expected to qualify for the next round of the competition.
The match on Monday was played at the General Mathieu Kerekou Stadium in Cotonou, Benin, and was behind closed doors.
Kotoko hope to qualify for the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2006.
The winner of this tie will face the winner of the clash between Gaborone United and AS Vita Club in the second round.