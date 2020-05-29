Kotoko supporters chief disappointed in Manhyia's 9-member board

Supporters chairman of the Asante Kotoko Circles in Brong Ahafo, Kenndey Anyan is unhappy after a rep from the supporters was not included in Manhyia's 9-member board.
Life Patron of Asante Kotoko His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Thursday, constituted a new 9-member board to steer the affairs of the club.
They include current executive chairman Dr Kwame Kyei who is expected to steer the policy direction of the club with Mr Jude Arthur acting as his vice.
Others are Mr. Kojo Boateng Gyamfi, Mr. Kwasi Osei Fori, Alhaji lamin, Lawyer Kwamena Mensah, Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffuor Kwame Kusi.
The board has been tasked to the rebuild the club.
However, Brong Ahafo Circles Chairman Kenndey Anyan has registered his disappointment with the membership of the board.
“I was disappointed when I saw the board appointment. Normally when a board is appointed, there is a circle rep representing the supporters," he told Otec FM.
"During Chairman K5 tenure, he severed on the board so I’m disappointed none of the supporter’s groups [AKOPA, Circles, etc] were not found on the board.
“Otumfour owns Kotoko and he takes any decisions that will improve the affairs of the club in his own wisdom, but I think it would be better if Otumfou waited for the committee’s report,” he reasoned.