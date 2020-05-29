Otumfuo tasks newly formed Kotoko board to rebuild club

Life Patron of Asante Kotoko His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has tasked the newly formed board of the Porcupines to rebuild the club.
Otumfuo on Thursday, constituted a new 9-member board to steer the affairs of the club.
They include current executive chairman Dr Kwame Kyei who is expected to steer the policy direction of the club with Mr Jude Arthur acting as his vice.
Others are Mr. Kojo Boateng Gyamfi, Mr. Kwasi Osei Fori, Alhaji lamin, Lawyer Kwamena Mensah, Mr. Joseph Yaw Adu, Mrs. Evelyn Nsiah Asare and Baffuor Kwame Kusi.
The 9-member board, to be headed by Dr Kwame Kyei has been tasked to rebuild the club and restore the pride of the club in a statement released.
- Portions of ta statement read
“Dr Kwame Kyei, Chairman of Unity Oil Group is retained as Chairman of the Board in recognition of the fact that he has single-handedly financed the club’s operations over the past three years.
”However, he will now work in a corporate setting with a Board carefully chosen to blend continuity with a combination of corporate dynamism and integrity, financial prudence and professional expertise.
“His Majesty has expressed his gratitude to two eminent bankers and two leading business executives who have agreed to lend their expertise and corporate clout to the Board.
”They are joined by one corporate lawyer and two sports experts, one from Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology and the other a woman physical education specialist from Sunyani Technical University who has worked with the national women’s team.”
Below is the release in full: