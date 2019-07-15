Kotoko to lose four key players - George Amoako

Chief Executive Officer of Asante Kotoko, George Amoako has disclosed that the club will be without the services of some key players as they start a new season.
According to George Amoako, the likes of Abdul Fatawu Safiu, Songne Yacouba and Kwame Bonsu will be furthering their football career elsewhere and a more reason the Porcupines is on a signing spree to replace them.
"I can confidently say 3 to 4 of our players will be transferred to other clubs before we kick the ball," he told Oyerepa FM.
"We are losing the services of key players like Fatawu, SongneYacouba, Kwame Bonsu and Daniel Darkwah. It's likely all of them might go.
"We have to plan to replace them. That is why so many names are being bundled around," he added.
The Porcupine Warriors last week beat CAF deadline by submitting their 27-man squad for the Champions League which included 10 of the 12 registered players.
The new players comprised the Ivorian duo of Moussa Adingra and Alexis Arnoud, Godfred Asiamah (Ashantigold), Justice Blay and Bright Enchill (Medeama), Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta (Karela United), Richard Arthur (formerly of Wa All Stars), goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Uganda’s George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks fame.
Asante Kotoko earned the right to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after emerging winners of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
They kick starts their campaign on August 9, 2019.
