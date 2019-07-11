10 new players included in Kotoko list for Africa

Asante Kotoko have submitted their final 27-man squad to CAF on Tuesday night meeting the registration deadline.
The Porcupines Warriors who have been busy in the transfer window included 10 of the 12 registered players submitted to CAF, according to Edmund Ackah, management of the club who disclosed to Kumasi-based Sika FM.
The new players comprised the Ivorian duo of Moussa Adingra and Alexis Arnoud, Godfred Asiamah (Ashantigold), Justice Blay and Bright Enchill (Medeama), Kelvin Andoh, Ampem Dacosta (Karela United), Richard Arthur (formerly of Wa All Stars), goalkeeper Kwame Baah, Uganda’s George Abege of Kariobangi Sharks fame.
He said the players were recruited based on the advice of the new coach, Kjetil Zachariassen, and the club’s local scout.
Asante Kotoko earned the right to represent Ghana in the CAF Champions League after emerging winners of the Normalisation Committee Special Competition.
They kick starts their campaign on August 9, 2019.
