Kotoko to unveil management team today

Kumasi Asante Kotoko Chief Executive Officer, Nana Yaw Amponsah will hold his first press conference today, September 22 at 11 am.
Nana Yaw Amponsah will be introducing his Management team, which he named last Friday, to the media.
The event is slated for the Sports Hotel in Kumasi.
The astute football administrator was appointed by the Board to steer the club on a three-year mandate.
On Friday, September 18, Nana Yaw Amponsah announced an 8-member management team to help him steer the affairs of the club for the next 3 years.
In the team is former Deputy Secretary-General of the Ghana Football Association, Emmanuel Dasoberi, who will be Administration and Operations Manager, renowned Broadcast journalist Moses Antwi Benefo is the club's spokesperson, and Asamoah Gyan's former manager Dentaa Amoateng, MBE as the Diaspora and International Relations Manager.
Brazilian lawyer Nilo Effori will be head of the legal department in terms of international matters.
Others are Eric Amoako Twum, Thomas Sevordzi, Akua Pokua Kwarteng and David Obeng Nyarko.