Kotoko will fall today - Liberty Professionals coach Ocloo

Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo says Asante Kotoko will suffer their second loss of the season when the two sides meet today.
The Scientific Soccer lads will be playing as a guest to the Porcupines at the Accra Sports Stadium in match week 8 of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.
They are heading into this afternoon's encounter in high spirit after their win over Legon Cities.
Speaking ahead of the clash, David Ocloo implored the club's teeming supporters to come and witness their victory against the Porcupine Warriors.
"We have prepared for Asante Kotoko just like how we always prepare for any other club but we are aware that Kotoko is a big club. We want to go into this game with the mindset that we can win, he told Happy FM.
''Our game against Kotoko in the truncated season was a game that we could have won because we created many chances but we utilized them but things would be different today.''
The tactician opined that they will take the game to the Porcupines and their effort will be rewarded at the end of the day.
"We have lost players but our academy players are very good so I am sure they will give Kotoko a very good game. I like playing attacking football so we will go toe to toe with them today."
"We have whatever it takes to beat Asante Kotoko so why relax. We are going all out for victory that is our mindset," he concluded.
Liberty Professionals lie 8th on the standings 1 a point above Asante Kotoko in 12th place.