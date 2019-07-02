KP Boateng confirms Barcelona departure

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed he will be returning to Sassuolo following the expiration of his loan spell with Barcelona.
The Ghanaian international is heading back to Sassuolo as the La Liga champions have decided against making his stay permanent.
The 32-year-old joined the Catalan outfit in a shock move in January but ended up only playing a total 123 minutes of football.
"Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career. I thank every person who made this possible " Boateng wrote on Instagram
Boateng became the first ever Ghanaian to win the La Liga title during his short loan stint.
