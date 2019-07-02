Prime News Ghana

By Vincent Ashitey
KP Boateng confirms Barcelona departure

Kevin-Prince Boateng has confirmed he will be returning to Sassuolo following the expiration of his loan spell with Barcelona.

The Ghanaian international is heading back to Sassuolo as the La Liga champions have decided against making his stay permanent.

The 32-year-old joined the Catalan outfit in a shock move in January but ended up only playing a total 123 minutes of football.

"Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career. I thank every person who made this possible " Boateng wrote on Instagram 

Boateng became the first ever Ghanaian to win the La Liga title during his short loan stint.

Acaba aquí una de les experiències més emocionants de la meva carrera. Agraeixo a cada persona que ha fet possible tot això. Agraeixo als meus companys que m’han fet sentir a casa desde el primer moment, Campions i persones excepcionals. Agraeixo a la directiva, sempre disponibles i presents. Un pensament especial a l’afició, els culés: us portaré sempre al meu cor. Hauria volgut donar més però he donat tot el que he pogut en cada minut que se’m ha donat per honorar aquesta fantàstica samarreta. #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 ——————————————————— Termina aquí una de las experiencias más emocionantes de mi carrera. Agradezco a cada persona que ha hecho posible todo esto. Agradezco a mis compañeros que me han hecho sentir en casa desde el primer momento, campeones y personas excepcionales. Agradezco a la directiva, siempre disponibles y presentes. Un pensamiento especial a la afición, los culés: os llevaré siempre en mi corazón. Hubiese querido dar más, pero he dado todo lo que he podido en cada minuto que se me ha dado para honrar esta fantástica camiseta #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵 ——————————————————————— Today ends one of the most exciting experiences of my career. I thank every person who made this possible. I thank my teammates who made me feel at home from day one, champions and great people. I thank all the management, available and always present. A special thought goes to all the fans: I will always carry you in my heart. I wanted to give something more, but I did my best in every minute of training and game that was given to me to honor this fantastic shirt! #ViscaElBarça #MésQueUnClub 🔴🔵

